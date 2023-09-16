A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her mother's reaction while playing a 3-D game at a mall

Her scared mother was heard screaming and calling on the 'blood of Jesus' to come to her rescue

This video has attracted so many comments from netizens who noted that African mothers are always so dramatic

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video of a Nigerian woman screaming while playing a virtual reality game has kept netizens in stitches.

This happened after her caring daughter thought it wise to take her out for an amazing time at a mall.

Woman screams as she plays 3D game Photo credit: @mira_jack/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mother screams as she plays virtual reality game

As soon as the game started and her eyes got covered with the 3D glasses, the elderly woman became uncomfortable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She kept on shouting 'the blood of Jesus' to come to her rescue while still playing the 3-D game.

Reactions trail video of Nigerian woman playing virtual reality game

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who likened the woman's reaction to their mum's.

@Evamarcel-wealth said:

"African mothers and drama ehh na 5&6. My mama for don jump up from that chair begin shout die by fire tey tey."

@christabel the billionaire said:

"Noooo na mummy calm down."

@Serena wrote:

"The way my mum will throw it on the floor ehn."

@blessing replied:

"If na me sef I go pray."

@Tochi added:

"Why you do mummy like this."

@nvm•imole said:

"Jesus Christ. My daughter my daughter. The blood dor finish."

@Peachy presh replied:

"What my mum can do too."

@Yanchi reacted:

"If na my mama e go say the lord rebuke the devil."

@dmb said:

"my mama go break the glasses and tell me that she had a dream about the thing she saw in the glasses."

@Anita wrote:

"Why you do my mama like this?"

@Esebenin-girl said:

"We’re siblings, that my mama."

@Micheala added:

"Aunty was fighting for her life."

@Hairs by Rica wrote:

"Why did you decide to give momsy stress and nightmare."

@prettyp767 said:

"My mom go start to call fire down."

Watch the video below:

Woman cries as daughter goes to Sokoto for NYSC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman wept uncontrollably as her beloved daughter prepared to leave the house for Sokoto state, where she was posted for National Youth Service.

Her daughter was better composed and comforted her mother with assuring words, but the woman was not pacified, She shed tears like a baby.

Her daughter reminded her that it was only for a year and promised not to get married to any alhaji in Sokoto state. The lady urged her mum to stop crying so they could take pictures and do a video. The heartwarming video has made netizens emotional.

Source: Legit.ng