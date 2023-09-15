A trending video of an elderly woman dancing with her daughter at home has captured the attention of netizens

In the heartwarming video, the duo were seen dancing energetically in sync with smiles on their faces

Netizens who watched the video were amazed by their youthful appearance and energy, despite their age

A 45-year-old woman has shared a video of herself and her 72-year-old mother showcasing their energetic dance moves, spreading joy and positivity.

The dynamic duo's enthusiasm and coordination captivated viewers, leaving them in awe of their vibrant spirits.

Mum and daughter burst dance moves in video Photo credit: @indyrica/TikTok.

Defying age stereotypes

Indyrica and her mother challenged age stereotypes with their youthful appearance and lively dance routine.

Netizens were quick to express their admiration for their ability to radiate such energy and beauty, proving that age is just a number.

Social media amazement over young-looking mum and daughter

The video quickly gained traction on social media with netizens expressing awe and admiration for Indyrica and her mother's dance skills and youthful vitality.

@Tainia Morrison said:

“Mom 72 that's a lie no way.”

@Sharon Ramsingh-Gopi said:

“Unbelievable!! You both look awesome for your age.”

@Jennifer Wilkins reacted:

“Imma need to know what fountain of youth y'all dipping in! Gorgeous!”

@Wendy Ann C.A Joseph reacted:

“What 72 nah 45 too yes! mama looking great.”

@carlo commented:

“Mama looks Amazing for 72.”

@w.i.n.n.i.e_ reacted:

“Aging like fine wine.”

@traceytrini commented:

“This is one of the best I have seen.”

@user1858157045554 reacted:

“Mama looking good for 72 God bless.”

@Naughtypaula reacted:

“Wow love you both look like sisters.”

@Grid commented:

“Mom is not 72! No way! She looks amazing!”

@Al Watson reacted:

“72, no way.”

Watch the video below:

Young-looking mum dances with her daughters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 44-year-old mother has showcased her age-defying looks while dancing with her 15 and 16-year-old daughters. The trio's synchronised their moves and the mother's youthful appearance captivated viewers worldwide.

The video featured the mother and her teenage daughters performing a popular TikTok dance routine and displaying impressive coordination and rhythm. Despite being in her mid-40s, the mother's youthful appearance astounded netizens.

Her flawless skin and vibrant energy made many mistake her for a sibling rather than a parent. Netizens have flooded the comments section with compliments and admiration for the family's incredible genes and the mother's age-defying beauty.

