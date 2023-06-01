A Nigerian woman was overwhelmed with emotions as her daughter got set to travel to the state she was posted for NYSC

The woman wept uncontrollably and refused to be consoled despite assurances from her daughter that it was only for a year

Many social media users who watched the video gushed over the bond between mother and daughter

A Nigerian woman wept uncontrollably as her beloved daughter prepared to leave the house for Sokoto state, where she was posted for National Youth Service.

Her daughter was better composed and comforted her mother with assuring words, but the woman was not pacified, She shed tears like a baby.

The woman wept uncontrollably. Photo Credit: @omatokole_love

Source: TikTok

Her daughter reminded her that it was only for a year and promised not to get married to any alhaji in Sokoto state.

The lady urged her mum to stop crying so they can take pictures and do a video. The heartwarming video has made netizens emotional.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Abubakar Dan Malamja said:

"She is afraid may Dem no Deborah you."

Hadee1232 said:

"My daughter just got married and moved to sokoto with her husband. I've been crying my heart out since 2 weeks ago. Gladly, I'm going next week."

Loveth .O. said:

"Abeg oo no make mama cry oo na so dem be very loving and caring being."

user6al6f4tft4 said:

"I kept praying for her safety. I am her mum bcus our mum is late as North now be like bad news. may God help us."

Faustina said:

"Literally crying ..my marriage in few months.. Don't know how my parents n siblings will tear up....as first Daughter n a support system to everyone."

limzee said:

"Really I did not even know how am going to cope when my daughter going to university soon I will cry."

E.l.e.g.e said:

"Stay with her nau. Just go for camp only and then relocate back."

frank blinkz said:

"Can never be me my mother will be like make it 3years."

Mother and daughter slay in NYSC outfits as she passes out

Legit.ng reported that a mother and her daughter had slayed in NYSC outfits as she celebrated her passing out.

Dressed in her crisply ironed NYSC uniform, the lady walked like a soldier as she proudly posed for the camera.

Her beauty and how well the NYSC uniform lapped her beautiful body have made people praise her. More interesting is that her little daughter also dressed in the NYSC uniform and joined her mother during the passing-out event.

Source: Legit.ng