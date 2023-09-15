A lady accompanied her bestie to see a man, and she ended up being introduced to the man who became her husband

The lady, Bhadie Splu, posted a video showing when she got wedded to the man at a marriage registry

Bhadie has since given birth to two children, and she also showed her beautiful kids in the TikTok video

A lady said she met the man who married her after she accompanied a friend who went to see a side boo.

The TikTok lady, Bhadie Splu, said luck shined on her, and she got introduced to the man she is now spending the rest of her life with.

Bhadie posted a video showing the day she and the man got wedded at a marriage registry.

Lady marries man introduced to her by her friend

She also showed that she now has two children. She captioned the video:

"You followed your bestie to go see her side boo. Got introduced to my forever."

The video has sparked many reactions as TikTok users took to the comment section to analyse it.

Some congratulated the lady, but others said she may not be telling the truth about how she met her man.

Reactions from TikTok users as lady reveals how she met her husband

@motola_tosyne said:

"Girl code anyone?"

@maamee861 said:

"Thank you for fighting unfaithfulness."

@Mudy_Bauer commented:

"Bombastic side."

@barbie doll said:

"This is why am always alone, I want no friends."

@Someone said:

"Her side was your whole."

@AnnieVii~Nwunye Chief said:

"This trend is really making me learn a lot."

@namuchi54 said:

"May I never find such a friend abeg."

@articulate 42 asked:

"is she still your friend?"

@maame_adwoaa said:

"This trend is really making me open my mouth at 360-degree angles."

@user6856192235371 commented:

"Then your bestie became sided."

@Evip said:

"I'm sure she snitched on her friend for her to marry the man. God abeg."

