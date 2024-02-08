A white man caused a stir with his latest prediction regarding the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final

The Super Eagles of Nigeria booked their place in the final by winning South Africa in the semis and would face Ivory Coast, who won DR Congo in the other semi-final match

In a new video, the oyinbo man predicted the full-time score and went on to name the goal scorers for both sides

After accurately predicting the outcome of Nigeria's semi-final match, a white man, @callum_wm, has predicted how the final would pan out.

On Sunday, February 11, the Super Eagles of of Ivory Coast in the AFCON final.

He predicted that Nigeria would win the AFCON final. Photo Credit: @callum_wm, X/@WTroostEkong

In a video, @callum_wm stated that the AFCON final would end in a 2-2 draw. He said Napoli man Victor Osimhen would score the two goals for the Super Eagles.

For Ivory Coast, he said their goal scorers would be Evan Ndicka and Simon Adingra. He further stated that the match would go into penalties, where Nigeria would win by 3-2.

CAF had earlier of the monetary rewards winners will get at the end of the AFCON tournament.

Watch the video below:

People drum support for Nigeria

user7050149262389 said:

"It won’t get to penalties before 90 Nigeria will win."

Tommy-n said:

"Who else noticed that football analysts don't know what to predict again in any Nigeria match,,they will predict Nigeria to lose,Buuum,Nigeria don win."

Wurld~byno said:

"You’ve been right in all your predictions bro bravo."

akinkunmiwaheedan said:

"No penalty in final straight winning to Nigeria."

Daniel Isak said:

"After all the surprises we get the most boring final."

SammyGold said:

"Sorry bro if truly Nigeria scores 2 first, that’s straight win bro."

Ari Borovoy Hofmann said:

"So you believe say Nigeria go draw game wey dem first score 2 goals…..Dey play."

christmas dog said:

"Ivory Coast will make a revenge for South Africa."

Man predicts winner of AFCON

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man with accurate predictions had shared who he thinks would win the AFCON tournament.

This comes days after his detailed prediction of the Nigeria versus Angola game came to pass.

On January 14, Temitope shared an AI-generated picture of the Super Eagles lifting the trophy and stated that they would win the tournament for the fourth time.

Still standing on his earlier prediction, Temitope reshared his January 14 post with the write-up:

"Slowly but surely we are approaching the climax the Oracle predicted on the 14th of January..."

