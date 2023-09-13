A Nigerian girl who wanted to participate in the 2023 GTCO Fashion Weekend shared a submission video

Ademidoyin walked like a superstar with a perfect body as she gathered glowing comments on TikTok

With five feet and nine inches in height, people wondered where beautiful Nigerians like her had been all the while

A beautiful 19-year-old girl, Ademidoyin Gbenga Olusanya, got people praising her physique as she put in for the GTCO fashion competition.

Her flat tummy and perfect bone structure had TikTokers saying Nigeria is full of many beautiful people.

The lady (@ademidoyinn), who is five feet and nine inches tall, gave a great runaway walk to show she was worth her salt.

Ademidoyin asked people to show her love, and they did. People in her comment section said she would be a strong competitor.

At the time of writing this report, registration for the runaway show was already closed.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

YemmyVik said:

"Naomi Campbell was found shivering."

___maris said:

"This gtco stuff made me realize that we got a lot of unrealistically pretty humans in this country."

Thavis oz said:

"Leave gtco let’s marry."

ODG said:

"Is this Girl from naija? Where una hide before this Gtco thing? Mehn you’re beautiful I swear I nid 2 see ya parents."

BIG_PRESH said:

"If no be cold eba wey my Mama use train me, wetin be fashion show wey I no fit do?"

VINCENZO said:

"Getout u too fine abeg."

Chicken Noodle Soup said:

"They are tripping if they don’t pick you."

Jojo said:

"You’re so beautiful, like top 2 and you’re not even no 2."

Angel.muo said:

"U are soo pretty. I hope u get in. Good luck."

_exotic_drinks said:

"She killed it and i think the right thing is for everyone to tag @GTCO so can she be listed."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a curvy Nigerian lady got much attention on social media as she cat-walked on church premises.

A man looking lost focus and looked at her long. Her confident gait was well captured by the person filming her.

