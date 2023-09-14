A hardworking lady got her first car in the UK for £1500 (N1,393,588.01) after relocating abroad for a better future

The lady was excited as she signed all necessary car purchase documents before taking the vehicle

Many social media users in her comment section congratulated her and prayed to have the same opportunity

A lady expressed great happiness after she achieved a great feat in the United Kingdom.

The lady (@millicentankyeraah) captured the moment she went to the dealership and bought her first car.

The lady posed with the car and showed off her purchase document. Photo source: @millicentankyeraah

Source: TikTok

Lady gets first car in the UK

She signed all necessary documents and could not stop laughing in front of the oyinbo woman attending to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady excitedly walked to check out her new purchase in a TikTok clip. The vehicle's interior looked clean and cool. According to her profile, she always gives DIY tips on relocation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of lady buying car

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Dolly said:

"Well done how was the process please."

Totti8 said:

"Where did u get it. The price is £1500 if I’m not mistaken. Lemme know please."

Eddy said:

"Happy for you dear. drive safely."

NanaKwame said:

"More success to come dear."

maxwellampofokojo said:

"Awww my big sis is called Millicent oo."

Maame Sagoe said:

"I don’t you but I’m happy for you. Congratulations."

FREDELVIS ENYAN said:

"More blessings Obaapa Mili."

BBcons said:

"Very strong car! I am using one from UK."

Sam 2ga said:

"Can u please help me to buy one n ship for me I will send you the money."

kwakuagyemang said:

"Next time you will be Range Rover."

mommy love said:

"500 pounds good my sister."

megaphone asked:

"1500 GBP?"

Man in UK earned fat salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man living in the UK showed why the country was a good place to have a better life as a migrant.

The man (@king.afoo) told people not to listen to people saying that relocating abroad is a wrong decision and that success there is hard. The salary cheque was mailed to him by the company he worked for.

Source: Legit.ng