A Nigerian lady took a trip to Liberia and found out that the country has the US Dollar as a legal tender in addition to the Liberian Dollar

The lady, Toke, said the most interesting thing is that the US Dollar is easily available as it could be accessed through ATMs

Toke said she met a Nigerian man in Liberia who said life in the West African country is relatively good

A lady visited Liberia and discovered how easy it is to access the US Dollar in the West African country.

The lady, Toke, who is a tourism enthusiast, said Liberia has two legal tenders which citizens use to transact.

The lady said recharge cards and food are sold in US Dollars in Liberia. Photo credit: TikTok/@thattokelady.

One is the Liberian Dollar, and the other is the US Dollar. A check online shows that the Liberian Dollar equals 0.0054 cents to the US Dollar.

In a video, Toke said her journey to Liberia was eye-opening as she discovered that the US Dollar could be accessed through street ATMs.

US Dollar easily available in Liberia as compared to Nigeria

This is in contrast to Nigeria, where getting the US Dollar comes at an exorbitant exchange rate to the Naira. 1 US Dollar currently exchanges for N784.

Toke revealed that even street foods and items like recharge cards are sold in US Dollars.

She said she met a Nigerian man who lives in Liberia, and the man said life in the country is good. In today's exchange rates, 1 Liberian Dollar exchanges for N4.2089.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady who took a trip to Liberia

@Travel With Miracle said:

"One of the oldest countries in Africa, but long war destroyed many things in the country."

@johnnie commented:

"Things are very expensive."

@Clinton said:

"1 Liberian dollar equals 4.17 Nigerian Naira."

@Jennifer Iheanacho asked:

"What’s the exchange rate, please?"

@Jennifer Iheanacho said:

"E be like say I go move o."

Source: Legit.ng