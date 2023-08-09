A Nigerian lady applied for her ECOWAS travel passport and got it within the same day in less than two hours

A lady applied for the passport of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and she got in two hours.

The lady, Tomisin Oyerinde, said she applied for the ECOWAS passport and paid N25,000 cash for it.

Tomisin said she got the ECOWAS passport for N25,000.



When she got there, she was told the requirements for an ECOWAS passport, which included N25,000, a copy of NIN, and two passport photographs.

Tomisin said within two hours after she filled out the form, her ECOWAS passport was ready, and she picked it up.

Lady gets ECOWAS passport within 2 hours in Nigerian Immigration Service, Ikoyi Lagos

Tomisin said she got the passport at the Nigerian Immigration Service, Lagos Command, Ikoyi.

The ECOWAS passport is a unified travel document designed for citizens of member states.

Those who possess the ECOWAS passport can travel to West African countries visa-free.

Tomisin said she opted for the ECOWAS passport because she is getting ready to tour the West African countries beginning on September 3.

ECOWAS passport can be gotten on the same day

Tomisin said:

"The ECOWAS passport can be gotten on the same day because it is done manually as opposed to the international passport that is done electronically.

"The whole process was seamless and straightforward. If you are just getting started with traveling and you want to start touring West African countries, I think this is a great place for you to start."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets her ECOWAS passport within two hours

@Jennifer said:

"I need mine ASAP."

@finest0582 reacted:

"I'm doing this ASAP."

@ÀBÉNÌÀDÉ said:

"I will save this for later."

@NGOZI said:

"This is the first time I am hearing about this."

Source: Legit.ng