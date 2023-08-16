An IT error in banking services in Ireland allowed customers without money to go to ATMs and withdraw cash up to N833k

Videos circulating on social media show bank customers queuing up to withdraw cash even if they have empty accounts

Many people queued up at an ATM in a video seen online as people say the cash machines should be turned off

A major IT error allowed many customers who have no money to withdraw N833k from the Bank of Ireland.

The IT error occurred in the bank's banking app, and it has caused a scramble for free cash, The Sun reports.

The bank warned customers withdrawing money that they would be debited later. Photo credit: Twitter/ChrisRattigan1 and Getty Images/Baloncici and Bloomberg.

Videos seen on social media show many customers getting ready to take money from an ATM.

Also, those who have no money or minimal balance could transfer up to 1000 Euros, an equivalent of about N833k.

Bank of Ireland warns customers withdrawing free money

The Bank of Ireland has warned that those who withdraw cash from the bank without having money will be debited.

The bank says as reported by The Telegraph:

“We would like to remind customers that if they transfer or withdraw funds - including over their normal limits - this money will be debited from their account.

“While we are conscious customers may not be able to check their balance at this time, they should not withdraw or transfer funds if they are likely to become overdrawn.”

The bank also said it is working to fix the troubles experienced by customers in making transfers using its banking app.

“We are aware that customers using our mobile app and 365Online are currently experiencing difficulties.

“We are working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

A video posted on Twitter by Chris Rattigan shows people milling around an ATM. Some people suggested that the cash machines be turned off.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Twitter users as people with no money access N833k from Irish bank

@dollDCFC said:

"Why are the machines not just turned off until the glitch is sorted?"

@moono155 commented:

"Anyone that thinks it’s free money is living with the fairy’s. It’s extremely easy to trace and they’ll look at their bank accounts fairly soon and see it’s on minus 1000."

