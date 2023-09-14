A lady who lived and worked in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate, UAE, took the decision to return home

The lady has now established a poultry farm, and she said the decision to return home was worth it

She has posted a video of her farm on TikTok, showing people what she has been able to achieve since her return from Dubai

A lady who returned from Dubai, UAE, has shown off what she has achieved since her return.

The lady said she resigned from her job in Dubai and returned home to establish her own business.

The lady said the journey to owning her own business is tough but worth it. Photo credit: TikTok/@violets_farm_ug.

Source: TikTok

She started a poultry farm called Violet Farm, and she said the journey of building her own business was worth it.

Lady quits job in Dubai, returns home to build a farm

In a TikTok video, she showed her followers and fans her farm and the birds in it. She admitted that the journey was not easy.

She wrote:

"You quit your job in Dubai to go back home and start poultry farming as a business. It’s not easy but it’s also worth it."

Many of her followers on the platform prayed for her to succeed in her farming business, saying she took the right decision.

Reactions as lady quits her job in Dubai, returns home to start business

@Noah Deprince said:

"Blessings on the journey."

@jerry said:

"Wow! This is a great idea."

@Glow By Karen commented:

"Best decision."

@Princesayo reacted:

"May God bless the work of your hands."

@yoyo said:

"God be with you dear. More blessings dear."

@asbah98 said:

"I'm also into it and I’d need more ideas."

AgriBCI commented:

"God bless your agribiz enterprise."

Source: Legit.ng