A TikTok video posted by Fidelity Bank Plc showed when Ngozi Kwekwaru visited a branch of the bank.

Fidelity Bank staff attended to Ngozi in a special way, giving her VIP treatment after she got $10k from Davido.

The Eko Hotel staff was gifted $10k by Davido. Photo credit: TikTok/@thefidelityfeed.

Ngozi became $10k richer (about N7.9 million) after she received a gift of that amount from popular singer, Davido.

How Davido rewarded Ngozi Kwekwaru of Eko Hotels Lagos

The $10k gift from David is a reward to Ngozi, who saw $70k at Eko Hotels, where she works and returned it to the rightful owner.

Ngozi went to a branch of Fidelity Bank, where she was specially assisted in opening a Dollar account after she got the huge gift.

The video posted by the bank shows how she was attended to with smiles, handshakes and multiple congratulations.

Fidelity Bank wrote on TikTok:

"The only bank you go to when OBO gives you $10k and you need to open a Dollar account ASAP."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Ngozi visits Fidelity Bank after gift from Davido

@Omotayo said:

"The content strategist is lit. The whole marketing team is lit. You guys ate okay.

@oluwadavid said:

"Oga Na lie ur bank don make me cry."

@Slatt said:

"This life just have money. If she come as normal customer who go send am?"

@Temitope Ogunyemi said:

"Babe don shine, I am sure she will be paid for the advert. Congratulations."

@user8404725636138 reacted:

"Fidelity is really a nice bank."

Couple gets N776k free

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living in Canada received the gift of N776k from a stranger.

The man named Ojay and his wife both live in Canada, where they run a fashion shop visited by Zachery Dereniowski.

When Zachery walked into the shop, he asked Ojay for a token, and he got the sum of $2, about N1500, from the shop owners and he got it. He then rewarded their kindness.

Source: Legit.ng