A Nigerian man has spoken at length about the alleged prohibition of 'ogbono soup' in Asaba Delta state

In a video, he claimed that consuming and selling ogbono soup is considered an abomination in the state

However, netizens expressed conflicting opinions with some claiming they have been enjoying ogbono in Asaba

The TikTok user with the handle @innonaija has revealed that a popular native soup 'ogbono' is forbidden in Asaba.

According to him, it is regarded as taboo to either sell or consume it in Delta state's capital, Asaba.

Man claims ogbono soup is forbidden in Asaba Photo credit: @innonaija/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reason for prohibition of Ogbono soup in Asaba

According to Inno, years ago, a woman was invited to participate in a village dance where the prince would choose his wife.

However, her white clothes got stained with ogbono soup, resulting in her disqualification from the dance. Overwhelmed by pain and despair, Onishe jumped into the River Niger and met her untimely demise.

Before her death, she ordered the people of Asaba to abstain from consuming ogbono soup, as it cost her both her life and destiny.

Inno stated that the people of Asaba perceive ogbono soup as a spiritual purification tool, utilized by Onishe herself.

He said:

“It is an abomination to eat ogbono soup in Asaba, it is also a taboo to sell them in the market. If you do it has a spiritual repercussion.

"In fact I was told that you can't even mention the name in public. Most of you living in Asaba don't really know the story behind the reason why ogbono is forbidden in Asaba.

"There's a particular deity called Onishe, the spiritual goddess. It was said that in the olden days, Onishe was a very beautiful woman. She was invited alongside other beautiful women, to participate in a village dance were the prince will be choosing a wife for himself.

"On getting to the event, the white clothes she wore was stained by ogbono soup she earlier had as a result of the stain, she was disqualified from the dance.

"Out of pain, she went and jumped into the river and she died but before that, she ordered the people of Asaba to avoid eating ogbono soup, because it cost her her life and destiny."

Mixed reactions as man reveals Ogbono was banned in Asaba

While some netizens in the comments section agreed that ogbono was forbidden in Asaba, others claimed to have enjoyed the delicacy within the city.

@Ibezim Divine commented:

“I chop ogbono soup opposite won shrine for asaba nobody disturb me.”

@MARTIN MIKE reacted:

“I grew up in Asaba and you are absolutely right.”

@Sammy Sam5665 said:

“You are right, Ogbono is being sold secretly even in Ogbegonogo market in Asaba.”

@rayuzoechina1 said:

"That's true, but I don't know why, even when I asked, nobody gave me an answer

@finest commented:

“I'm in asaba and I'm eating ogbono now.”

@Pinky pie said:

“So ordinary ogbono soup cost her her life.”

@Princesseva910 said:

“How can a lady not yet chosen by the prince make such pronunciation, if she come be queen nko? We for no dey eat food.”

@sal commented:

“Oga them day chop am. Relax abeg.”

Watch the video below:

