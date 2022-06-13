A young white lady who speaks much pidgin English on TIkTok has in a very funny video wondered what the hype about Kelly is all about

The lady hilariously asked if the same Kelly that has been getting men's attention on social media can cook local soups like ogbono or eguisi

Despite the fact that the woman said that the funny video is not anything personal, men went to her comment section to say they love Kelly regardless

A young white lady has in a very funny video spoken about how popular Kelly is becoming on social media platforms.

Recall that a young Nigerian man earlier showed off his admiration for the TikTok dancer when he did a sketch of her.

The woman funnily asked if Kelly can cook ogbono soup. Photo source: TikTok/@joannaorou

In the report, the man used a screenshot of the lady dancing as a guide as he set down to work in the video.

Can Kelly cook eguisi soup?

In a latest TikTok clip, a young white woman whose command of pidgin English is astounding wondered why Kelly is everywhere online.

She funnily asked if Kelly can cook egusi or ogbono soup despite how she is being hyped on social media.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compile some of the reactions below:

Queen Legend asked:

"can you cook egusi soup or pound yam?"

cajetan ugwu said:

"no mind them jooor, I no even see weting dey the body."

OG Stark said:

"we will eat any food kelly offers us."

Lordplacid77 said:

"We can’t cheat on Kelly no matter what."

Ritab said:

"chai this woman is a correct Igbo woman. welcome my sister."

anifowoshe moyo said:

"wait oo I haven't think about that, bt no problem I can cook it myself, in Kelly I trust."

Classic said:

"We don’t need yam. We will eat McDonald’s."

Umaga Leo said:

"yes ooo i don't know what is spacial about this girl so called Kelly most guys are dieing for."

