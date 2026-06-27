The family of veteran actor and theatre legend Kola Oyewo has unveiled a three-day burial programme in Osun State

The late Associate Professor and Balogun of Oba-Ile will be honoured with church services, an artistes’ night, and a special exhibition celebrating his remarkable career.

Colleagues, students, theatre lovers, and fans are expected to gather to bid farewell to one of Nigeria’s most respected cultural icons

The family of legendary Nigerian actor Kola Oyewo has announced details of his final burial rites.

The veteran actor, who passed away at the age of 80, will be laid to rest on Friday, August 7, 2026, in his hometown of Oba-Ile, Osun State, following a three-day funeral programme designed to celebrate his extraordinary life and legacy.

The family of Kola Oyewo announces a three-day burial programme in Osun State. Photos: Kola Oyewo.

Source: Instagram

In a statement issued by the Bangbola Oyewo family of the Ese-Ola Royal House, Oba-Ile, the late actor was described as a devoted father, grandfather, respected traditional ruler, and one of Nigeria's finest theatre veterans.

According to the funeral programme released by the Balogun Oyekola Oyewo Memorial Committee, activities will commence on Wednesday, August 5, with a wake-keep and service of songs at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Igboya, Ile-Ife.

The following day, Thursday, August 6, will feature a commendation mass at the same church before attention shifts to one of the most anticipated events of the funeral.

In recognition of Oyewo's lifelong dedication to theatre, an artistes' night has been scheduled for Thursday evening at Oduduwa Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The event is expected to feature tributes, stage performances, cultural displays, and emotional reflections from colleagues, former students, and admirers whose lives were influenced by the late actor.

Beyond the performances, an exhibition showcasing Oyewo's photographs, publications, costumes, and memorable works will also open at the Pit Theatre in the African Studies Building of Obafemi Awolowo University.

The exhibition will run from Thursday through Friday, allowing theatre enthusiasts to revisit the remarkable journey of the late actor.

The funeral cortege will depart Oyewo's residence at Ese Ola's Compound, Oba-Ile, on Friday morning.

A requiem mass will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church before his remains are committed to Mother Earth at Labaluyegbe Villa in a private interment attended by family members and close associates.

Guests and sympathisers will later gather at Aderonmu Grammar School Field, Oba-Ile, for a reception celebrating a life many have described as impactful and inspiring.

Watch one of Kola Oyewo's final videos

Fans gift Kola Oyewo money

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Kola Oyewo could not hide his surprise after his junior colleague, Kunle Afod, paid him a second visit with money gifts from fans and well-wishers.

A video showed the moment Afod handed the veteran the sum of N505k, which he revealed was contributed by fans who appreciated his role in Nollywood.

Oyewo, who was stunned by the kind gesture, described the money as his retirement benefit while appreciating his supporters for remembering him.

Source: Legit.ng