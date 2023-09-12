Former BBNaija All Stars participants didn't hold back in expressing their opinions on the remaining contestants in the house, much to the viewers' surprise

Legit.ng previously reported Princess was the first evictee, even though she didn't have the lowest votes

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, she shared her insights on just how intense and unpredictable the reality TV show turned out to be

Former BBNaija All stars participants took a hot swipe at the other constants still in the house from their viewers.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Princess was the first housemate to be evicted by the jury despite not having the lowest votes.

BBNaija All Stars Princess tackles housemates

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwoshe, she noted how chaotic the reality TV show was and how she expected something different from the All Stars compared to her Double Wahala season.

The beauty entrepreneur emphasized the importance of participants getting their mental health checked at the end of the show's rigorous drama.

Not stopping, Princess described how viewers are always interested in the show's chaotic scenes without considering the affected's mental health.

She also went on to address the viral claims about dating a billionaire:

"I was just trying to say, you know what, I am in a better place. And if you don't like my person, the person that is collected and put together, elegant. If you don't like that, it's not my fault; I can't be responsible for the content you want to consume."

See her interview video below

BBnaija Princess' interview sparks reactions

See what netizens had to say:

switb2b:

"Underline word!! Is the fans craving for content, that don’t care what the content you are given does to them. The way she puts her word together was so sweet. You did well and I wish you the very best."

asoebi_by_ym:

"I like the way she put her words together ."

nma_offical:

"Dey play it’s called a competition not a honey house."

appollonius:

"All the people talking rubbish in this comment section, it shows how vile and toxic you are as a person. Must content be violence and toxicity???"

fridayjoseph55:

"Madam nah game unnah go play There if nor Favor you no complain ."

Kiddwaya and Pere take a swipe at female housemates

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Kiddwaya and Pere dropped their observations on the ladies in the house.

The billionaire son met Pere in the kitchen section to share his disappointment with all the female housemates.

The UK brought-up opined that none of the ladies in the house has the essential characteristics of a wife, to which Pere agreed.

Source: Legit.ng