A Nigerian lady shared a funny video on TikTok, addressing people who always believed that she did not look materialistic

According to the lady, some people thought she would not be too interested in money since she worked with NLNG

However, she posted a comical video that debunked such speculation, and it drew lots of reactions

A Nigerian lady used TikTok to respond to persistent comments about her appearance and attitude towards money.

The clip she posted took a lighthearted turn as she addressed the perception that she carried herself in a way that did not suggest materialism.

Her video quickly attracted attention and sparked conversations amongst netizens on the platform.

The content creator identified as @Lovie on TikTok appeared in the clip wearing her work uniform.

She used the footage to tackle a common assumption people held about her.

According to her, many believed she would show little interest in wealth because she was employed with a big company, NLNG.

She turned that notion around with humour, making it clear that the idea did not reflect her true views.

"You don't look materialistic because you work with NLNG," she captioned the video.

Reactions trail NLNG worker's video

TikTok users reacted in the comments section.

@11 BALLS said:

"How did u get this job girl, show me way na."

@Emobeifo Oyakhilomen said:

"B feedabe I need job help me ooh."

@Blairthehr said:

"Nlng, Ona get connection oo."

@Ancha Mulancha said:

"I’d love to meet you. I’m in Bonny."

@Starleen said:

"Her entry was smooth."

@Da_Roj said:

"Anywhere they talk about earning money, you’ll always find me in the comments cos I still haven’t seen one to put me through without asking for money but I’ll keep on looking for."

@Franklin said:

"Unless you have enough money to replace your laptop, stop drinking or pouring water around your laptop. This is a risk factor and can easily spill liquid into your device which will damage your motherboard. Your welcome."

See the post below:

Lady gets mouthwatering employment offer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her excitement with social media users after receiving a positive email from a company.

The young lady had applied for the role of an Office Administrator and Front Desk Manager at a company.

Source: Legit.ng