Nollywood star Uche Ogbodo extended her unwavering support to her colleague, Moyo Lawal, amidst her leaked tape scandal

Following the reports of Nigerian singer Mohbad's passing, Uche seized the opportunity to highlight the significance of standing by one another through trials

Mourning Mohbad's death, the actress advised the public to love people while they were still here

Nollywood star Uche Ogbodo has reassured her colleague Moyo Lawal of her love and support amid her leaked tape scandal.

In the wake of the saddening news about the death of Nigerian singer Mohbad, Uche noted the importance of standing with people during their trying times.

Contrary to allegations that Mohbad died of an ear infection, the singer reportedly died of hypertension.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, his friend and colleague Bella Shmurda disclosed that the musician is hypertensive.

Shocked by the sad news, Uche Ogbodo renewed her support for Moyo Lawal to avoid the same predicament from happening to her.

Uche further disclosed that Lawal is going through a tough time in her life, which was why she uploaded her photo on her page to show solidarity.

The actress wrote:

"The same reason I posted my Girl @moyolawalofficial, who is going through a traumatic time in her life and career! And so many of you want to use insults to finish me. Just for supporting someone who is still Alive. Is it when Something happens to her before you people will realize it isn't worth the Hassle? Love people while they are still here. RIP Mohbad".

Uche Maduagwu calls on AGN to suspend Moyo Lawal

Legit.ng previously reported that Uche Maduagwu called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to suspend Moyo Lawal over her leaked tape.

In a viral video, Uche described Moyo's action as unacceptable and embarrassing.

The actor stressed that Moyo has some explanations to give.

Moyo Lawal threatens to sue person behind leaked tape

Legit.ng also reported Moyo's official statement about the leaked tape of her in bed with a man, said to be Saheed.

The troubled actress stated that the man in the video was her ex-boyfriend, and they were planning to marry. She further stated that the film was created out of love and for personal use, not for public consumption.

She also threatened legal action against those circulating the clip.

