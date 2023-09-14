Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, has advised stakeholders in the entertainment industry, particularly up and coming artistes in the industry, to always work with lawyers

The legal practitioner disclosed that it was the only way they could avoid irreparable loss and secure a solid career growth

Effiong advice came on the background of the death of Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad

Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, has disclosed that the one major way up-and-coming artists can avoid irreparable loss is to engage the service of a legal practitioner.

In a tweet on Thursday, September 14, the legal practitioner said it was important for entertainers and artists to engage lawyers in their dealings for solid career growth.

Inibehe Effiong reveals why upcoming artists should get a lawyer Photo Credit: Inibehe Effiong

Source: Twitter

Why up and coming artists should get lawyer

According to the legal practitioner, it would be a huge risk for anyone in the entertainment industry to be operating without the service of a lawyer.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The tweet reads:

"As an upcoming artist, you should have and retain a lawyer as an integral part of your career.

"If you’re into entertainment or any business for that matter, and you do not have a lawyer, you’re taking a huge risk that may cost you irreparable loss.

"This advice has saved lives."

Mohbad died at 27

The legal practitioner advised on the background of the demise of Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, a Nigerian singer popularly referred to as Mohbad.

Mohbad's death shocked the Nigerian community online and shocked the entertainment industry. It threw the music industry, fans, and lovers of the KPK (Ko Por Ke) crooner into grief.

The deceased, who died at 27, was laid to rest at his residence in the Ikorodu area of Lagos on Wednesday, September 13.

See the tweet here:

"Mohbad's death suspicious, sudden": Doctor calls for autopsy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, died on Tuesday, September 12

The 27-year-old entertainer's management also released an official statement confirming his passing

Amid controversies trailing his demise, a popular doctor on social media, Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya, has advised the late musician's partner to push for an autopsy

Source: Legit.ng