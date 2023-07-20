A man has asked his 57-year-old mother-in-law to marry him after his wife passed away at the age of 34

The man, who is 46 years old, lost his wife after she bore two children for him and he is now set to remarry

He said he does not want to bring an outsider into his house, but some people find his desire for his wife's mum abominable

A man has proposed to marry his mother-in-law two years after the death of his wife.

In a story posted on Facebook by Azuka Onwuka, the man said it is better to marry his mum's wife and avoid an outsider.

The man's wife died at the age of 34, leaving behind three children, a boy and 2 girls.

Source: Getty Images

The man's wife died at the age of 34, leaving behind three children, a boy and 2 girls.

The man, who is now 46 is proposing to wed his mother-in-law, who is a 57-year-old widow.

While the marriage proposition has sparked reactions, the man insists that is what he wants.

The story reads:

"A man (name withheld) lost his wife after they had had three children (two boys and a girl). His wife died at 34 years old. Two years after, he wants to marry his mother-in-law who is 57 years old and a widow. He is 46 years old. He says he does not need more children nor want to marry an outsider who may isolate and maltreat his children. Some members of their two wider families support the idea while many are against it."

Reactions from Facebook users as man insists on marrying his mother-in-law

Uchechukwu Damian Ononachi said:

"He doesn't need to marry the mother-in-law, except they have been having romantic affairs. All he needs to do, is to ask the woman to live with them and take care of his children. Marrying the mother-in-law is not right."

Chike Nnanyelu Bunch commented:

"Both of them should be investigated thoroughly over the wife's demise."

Uzo Goodluck said:

"Am now suspecting the mother-in-law over the death of his wife."

Ifeanyi Ugwu commented:

"It is taboo in my culture."

