Hearing amazing stories of how a person met his or her significant other is usually one of the sweetest things ever.

The romantic story of a Nigerian lady who met her husband through one of her friends recently made waves online.

The lady, Ryta May, never wanted to give out her number, but her friend did and it led to one of the greatest events of her life; her wedding.

Legit.ng in this article presents unique stories of three Nigerian couples who unexpectedly met each other.

1. Lady marries man she met through her friend

A Nigerian man saw a beautiful lady he liked and collected her phone number from a friend.

The lady, Ryta May, said she did not want her friend to give the man her number, but she gave out the contact.

The man would later ask her out, and they fell in love. Their relationship has now led to marriage. Ryta came on TikTok to share the romantic story of how she met her man and also post an update since they tied the knot.

In the video, it was seen that Ryta got pregnant, and the marriage has been blessed with twin babies. She shared a photo of the beautiful babies. Their cuteness melted the hearts of many TikTok users.

Ryta captioned the video:

"Your friend gave him your number even though you told her not to. It was all worth it!"

2. Lady marries man who collected her number from aunt

A Nigerian woman with the handle @asaodogwu76 on TikTok has gushed over the love her partner has for her.

In a captivating video, she showed off the opulent gifts bestowed upon her by her doting partner.

From the latest iPhone to luxurious gold chains, the presents affirmed the extent of their affection.

While sharing photos from her wedding, she revealed that her aunt played a crucial role in facilitating their introduction, against her initial wishes.

Netizens were quick to react to the extravagant display of affection in the comments section. Many expressed their admiration for Asaodogwu's blessings, while others shared their hopes of having an aunt like hers.

3. Lady marries white man she met online

A Nigerian lady on TikTok has described her foreign husband as the best thing to happen to her. She disclosed how they met on Facebook on June 21, 2020.

The lady, Vicky Crown, revealed how they fell in love after a chance meeting online and started dating. She posted a video to show the day they saw each other for the first time after many months of video calls and texting.

They have now tied the knot and are happily enjoying their interracial marriage three years after they first met.

Lady ties the knot with Chinese man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who married a Chinese man in Lagos state shared a video celebrating her beautiful new home.

In the TikTok clip, the cute couple was seen in front of the marriage registry in the Ikoyi area of the state. While the man wore a suit, the lady (@atokeade049) wore a white gown.

They had a simple court wedding ceremony in the presence of family and friends. The moment the man slipped a ring into her finger was captured.

