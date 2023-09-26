A Nigerian lady has been hailed by many women for her reactive action after finding out about her man's side chick

The young lady said she came to learn about her competition after going through her boyfriend's chat

Instead of making a fuss, she decided to become friends with the side chick and shared the loved-up moments they had

A Nigerian lady has caused a stir online after she shared the loved-up moments she had with her boyfriend's side chick.

In a TikTok video, the lady, @_fik.ky_0, revealed that she read her boyfriend's chat with his side chick and texted her.

The main girlfriend and side chick became friends. Photo Credit: @_fik.ky_0

Source: TikTok

She then became good friends with her side chick instead of making an issue out of it. In the clip, she captured different times she hung out with the side chick.

Her side chick seemed to be fine with them being friends as they did lovely velfies together like besties.

Many ladies commended the lady for becoming friends with her competition.

Watch the video below:

Many ladies commend the lady for getting along with the side chick

Naomikenneth said:

"I texted her, and she said she doesn’t want to be friends , that she’s ready to fight for the man."

Mee.rah said:

"This me and my baby @Ronnie❤️funny how we got a lot in common and we just clicked I’m so glad I got to meet you boo."

simplymorphy2 said:

"That’s how I met my best friend now the best decision I ever made."

Favour said:

"E no suppose pass like this but this one wan beat me."

Amy love said:

"I almost turned my hubby's fling to a friend , we had to agree our friendship was weird, gosh I miss her."

Tall__black_girl said:

"Sisterhood is proud of you ❤️.. no be everytime you go dey fight woman because of man."

Lady adds all husband's side chicks to group chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had created a group chat and added all her husband's side chick to it.

It came to her knowledge that her husband has been engaging in extramarital affairs with not just one but several women.

Feeling pained and betrayed, she reportedly hired a private investigator to gather as much information about the women. The investigator gathered the personal contacts of the mistresses and gave them to the married woman.

Source: Legit.ng