A heartwarming TikTok video showed a young girl’s emotional reunion with her long-lost friend after a year of separation

The girl was blindfolded and asked to identify the person in front of her by touching her face and hair

She guessed correctly and was overjoyed to see her friend when she took off the blindfold, the two hugged and smiled happily, as the video captured their precious moment

A touching video on TikTok has melted the hearts of thousands of viewers, as it showed the emotional reunion of a young girl and a lady who had been apart for a whole year.

The video started with one of the girls being blindfolded and a white lady standing before her.

They were so happy to meet each other a long time. Photo credit: TikTok/@mireclary

The blindfolded girl was then asked to guess who was in front of her by feeling her features with her hands.

Young girl meets lady after one year

She carefully touched her girl's face, hair, and ears, and then exclaimed with delight that it was her.

The white lady quickly removed the blindfold and saw her friend for the first time in a year.

The two female embraced each other warmly and smiled happily, as they shared their joy and excitement.

The video has gone viral on TikTok with thousands of views and comments from people who were moved by their friendship.

Many praised the parents for arranging the surprise and the girls for keeping their bond strong despite the distance.

The video was a beautiful reminder of the power of friendship and the happiness of reuniting with loved ones.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Makyah said:

"Awh she's holding on so tight she cherishes you."

User7303369281480 commented:

"Children know who they love oo."

Cara63747 also commented:

"Awww this is too cute."

Denise Denny735:

"U can see the love the child have for her."

Berry_ AvenueXoXo:

"You are well loved! ccc."

