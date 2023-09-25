A TikTok video showing a little girl relaxing on a sofa with her legs crossed and playing on her tablet has gone viral

The girl looked very calm and content as she enjoyed the comfort of the living room

An elderly man, sitting on a recliner with a plate of food, fed the girl on the sofa

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A heartwarming video that captured a sweet moment between a little girl and an elderly man has gone viral on TikTok.

The video showed the girl sitting on a cozy sofa with her legs crossed in a mature pose while she was engrossed in her tablet.

The little girl appeared to be comfortable and having a good time. Photo credit: TikTok/@wonglevya

Source: TikTok

She seemed to be very relaxed and happy as she enjoyed the luxury of the spacious living room.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Funny moment between man and little girl

An old man sitting on a comfortable recliner next to her held a plate of delicious food.

He gently spoon-fed the girl, who accepted the food without looking away from her tablet.

The video has received millions of views and comments from TikTok users who were charmed by the girl’s cute behavior and the man’s tender care.

Many praised the bond between the two generations and admired the man’s patience and kindness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Irenesarpongpepra said:

"Please she's not spoiled, she's privileged and blessed with a dad who understands her."

Gin67373 wrote:

"Can we just talk about how the entire living room looks like it belongs to Chadoe lol."

Caro..N:

"She's enjoying it."

Snooksblaxk:

"Lol l seen her at Walmart with them."

Siobhan:

"As it should be."

Arlenecarmona546r:

"Yes love her. When you're as cute as Chadoe then the world is yours."

Little girl quickly hides her face as Dad catches her peeping into his phone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in a funny video that has gone viral on social media, a father revealed an epic moment with his little daughter.

The footage showed the father using his phone while the curious baby girl watched intently, seemingly comprehending his actions.

Startled by her father's gaze, the little girl quickly averted her eyes as if she had been taught to do so.

Source: Legit.ng