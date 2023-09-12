An excited Nigerian lady has showcased the extravagant gifts she surprisingly received from her partner

The video captured an array of presents including an iPhone, gold chains, and cash transfers

The married woman also shared a wedding photo and a heartwarming family photo with her husband and baby

A Nigerian woman with the handle @asaodogwu76 on TikTok has gushed over the love her partner has for her.

In a captivating video, she showed off the opulent gifts bestowed upon her by her doting partner.

Lady shares loads of gifts she received from aunt Photo credit: @asaodogwu76/TikTok.

From the latest iPhone to luxurious gold chains, the presents affirmed the extent of their affection.

Lady reveals her aunt linked her and partner together

While sharing photos from her wedding, she revealed that her aunt played a crucial role in facilitating their introduction, against her initial wishes.

She wrote;

“POV; My aunt gave him my number though I told her not to. God bless my big aunt. Na small pikin been dey worry me.”

Netizens tap into the blessings of the happy lady

Netizens were quick to react to the extravagant display of affection in the comments section.

Many expressed their admiration for Asaodogwu's blessings, while others shared their hopes of having an aunt like hers.

@qwinzyta reacted:

“My aunty no dey see this type oo na to sit down dey send yeye message them Sabi, aunty con see Wetin ur fellow aunty dey do rubbish pple.”

@Lauretta said:

“Omo my own life still bitter like bitter cola.”

@Boluwatife commented:

“Na better aunty be dis.”

@preshy4 said:

“God wen.”

@Princess reacted:

“God when. I've been meeting self centered people, despite being an hardworking lady.”

@desire said:

“God when oo.”

@KC events reacted:

“Congratulations dear I claim in Jesus name.”

Watch the video below:

