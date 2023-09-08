"He Collected My Phone Number": Lady Marries Man She Met Through Her Friend, Welcomes Beautiful Twin Children
- A lady said the man who married her collected her number from her friend and he would later ask her out
- The lady, Ryta May, said she did not even want the man to have her number, but her friend gave it out by force
- Now, their relationship has led to marriage, and the couple have welcomed twins after they got married
A man saw a beautiful lady he liked, and he collected her phone number from a friend.
The lady, Ryta May, even said she did not want her friend to give the man her number, but she gave out the contact by force.
The man would later ask her out, and they fell in love. Their relationship has now led to marriage.
Ryta came on TikTok to share the romantic story of how she met her man and also to post an update since they tied the knot.
Couple welcomes beautiful twin babies
In the video, it was seen that Ryta got pregnant, and the marriage has been blessed with twin babies.
She shared a photo of the beautiful babies and their cuteness melted the hearts of many TikTok users.
Ryta captioned the video:
"Your friend gave him your number even though you told her not to. It was all worth it!"
Watch the video below:
TikTok users react to video of lady who gave birth to twins
@Cuppy said:
"I need to upgrade my friends."
@Juiny P. Bernard said:
"Why do my friends listen to me when I tell them No? They should give my number."
@Ese commented:
"If I were to be that your friend I would be collecting commission every month because my stubbornness turns to grace."
@Dany3llar said:
"Omo this your friend needs an agent fee."
@Tode Evidence said:
"I hope your friend was your maid of honour at your wedding?"
