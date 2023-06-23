A pretty Nigerian lady celebrated her new husband as she shared a video of their court marriage ceremony in Lagos state

The couple professed their love in the presence of their family and friends, with the lady wearing a cute white gown

Nigerians who watched their video on TikTok had some hilarious reactions that made even the bride laugh

A Nigerian lady who married a Chinese man in Lagos state shared a video celebrating her beautiful new home.

In the clip, the cute couple was seen in front of the marriage registry in Ikoyi area of the state. While the man wore a suit, the lady (@atokeade049) was in a white gown.

People wished the married couple well in their home. Photo source: @atokeade049

Chinese man and Nigerian lady fell in love

They had a simple court wedding ceremony in the presence of a family and friends. The moment the man slipped a ring into her finger was captured.

The new wife gave glory to God for the successful marriage ceremony. Some people had funny reactions to her cute wedding ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Taoba joked:

"You don go preorder husband abii."

The wife replied:

"E no good."

Ayomi said:

"Make I dey trek for Laspotech road all those oyinbo constructing road fit woo me congratulations dear."

Bigstrikker asked:

"Shey this one get money like this?"

The lady replied:

"You wey get money Abeg con borrow us."

Shola said:

"No be jet-li brother be this."

kwintomieclassic said:

"Oyinbo understands this song."

Enitan said:

"U don rush go do court wedding for dis man sola fear God oo. I came in peace sha."

Big_Dammy said:

"No be brother wasiu be dis."

Morenikeji said:

"Congratulations babe ..a happy for u. but seh u understand his language."

Akorede Ridwan said:

"Waiting be this? U don go marry wung yan."

Mamah_gift said:

"He looks yoruba though."

Glam_by_anne said:

"Where una jam sef anyways your union is bless."

Evelyn said:

"Wait so you Dey tell me say you truly love this man."

Source: Legit.ng