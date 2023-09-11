In a Facebook post, a woman shared her extensive preparations for a date with the sole aim of 'securing' the man

From arranging her documents to including a presentation on her future goals, she went above and beyond to prepare for the date

The post has gained attention online as netizens found her preparations for dating in today's world humorous

A Nigerian lady identified as Ijeoma Chinonyerem took to Facebook to showcase her meticulous preparations for an upcoming date.

She had neatly arranged a variety of official documents, including her CAC certificate, birth certificate, BSc statement of result, NYSC certificate, WAEC certificate, local government identification certificate, and even her international passport.

Additionally, she had a flash drive containing a PowerPoint presentation on her future goals, as proof of her masters' research.

Woman goes the extra mile to prepare for a date

In her Facebook post, Ijeoma humorously mentioned that the only thing missing from her preparations was a bloodwork test to check for genetic submissiveness.

She playfully stated that she would ensure her parents take the test as soon as possible.

Furthermore, she highlighted her choice of attire for the date, opting for an oversized top and a natural look with no makeup, wig, or filter.

She intended to appear homely and genuine for her date, showcasing her readiness to adapt to the challenges of dating in today's world.

In her words;

“I have a date in an hour and as you can see, I'm fully ready for it. I have neatly arranged the following: CAC certificate, BSc statement of result, NYSC certificate, WAEC certificate, Local government, identification certificate, Birth certificate, International passport, My bible.

"And most importantly, a flash containing a PowerPoint presentation on where I see myself in the next 5 years and my MSc research as proof that I did my masters. (Since they are yet to issue us our results).

"The only thing missing is the bloodwork to check for genetic submissiveness but I will ensure my parents do it as soon as possible. I am decently dressed in an oversized top with no powder, no makeup, no wig and no filter because I want to look homely for my date.”

Reactions as lady goes on date with all her certificates

The Facebook post by Ijeoma Chinonyerem quickly caught the attention of netizens, who found her preparations and witty commentary highly amusing.

The post garnered numerous likes, comments, and shares, with many praising her attention to detail and sense of humour.

Onwunara Queen reacted:

“This geh no well at all.”

Ogbodo Violet Chidimma said:

“Where is your hymn book.”

Epuerie Favour Chinwendu reacted:

“That's hysterical!”

Onwuagba Violet Chiemerie said:

“The future is bright.”

Nwankwo Ob Eye commented:

“You need a new Bible, and where is your ekpere na abu.”

Biobaku Abigail reacted:

“This is the best answer to the question that guy asked but wait, he forgot to answer what his retirement plans was. So hilarious.”

Nna Emeka said:

“Aswear mummy G.O for Deeper Life go fit you die.”

Feechi Twiny Azuwike said:

“Submissive wife to be.”

OLu Chi commented:

“OMG! ljeoma chukwu mere gi ebere. Lwkm!”

Okpo Nwamaka commented:

“This is hilarious.”

Source: Legit.ng