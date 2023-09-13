A TikTok video of a young lady who sells second-hand clothes in the market and uses dance to attract customers has gone viral

A captivating TikTok video of a young lady who sells second-hand clothes in the market and uses dance to attract customers has gone viral on social media.

The lady was seen in the market singing with a microphone and dancing superbly while people scan the clothes on the ground.

Lady was very happy and proud of what she does. Photo credit: TikTok/@mamangel89

Source: TikTok

She displayed a variety of clothes, including dresses, shirts, trousers, and skirts, and announced their prices and sizes.

At some point, she shook her hips and made some impressive moves in the video, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from viewers who praised her for her creativity and energy.

Many people also expressed their interest in buying her clothes and supporting her business.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the veracity in the claim.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Daronsempire said:

"I am so impressed i must support u, wea au located."

User Edith wrote:

"I wish to see yoU ma'am angle."

EsauwaGenGeon commented:

"Coz Ur stressfree woman and friendly to everyone Rukundo engumaho God bless u more always."

Swagz Avenue:

"Where is the business located. The way hw I like you kamama even God knows icant wait to come to Uganda."

KingBambi:

"Now u have made ur customers to become dancers."

User5985565980153:

"When i visit u i will also dance and buy clothes may be in december."

Meanwhile, Legit earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @arikebarbie717, has shared a video that captured the moment she started her frozen foods business.

Congratulating herself, the lady showed the time her deep freezer was moved into the newly rented shop. She also captured the new generator she bought.

Seconds into the video, she could be seen cutting some frozen foods in preparation for her customers.

Source: Legit.ng