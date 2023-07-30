A lady has discovered that the academic documents she kept inside a bag have been destroyed by moisture that got them wet

A lady discovered that her school documents got destroyed by moist where she kept them.

The lady, Simbiherself shared a video of the damaged documents on TikTok and said it affected important records.

Simbi said most of her documents were damaged by moisture.

Source: TikTok

Simbi said she kept the important documents in a bag and did not open the bag for two years.

When she finally opened the bag, she found out that moisture got the documents wet and damaged many of them.

Lady finds her academic documents destroyed

She said the things in the bag range from her birth certificate to her university degree.

She wrote on TikTok:

"Most of my academic documents..original GONE! From birth certificate to BSc degree. Only the laminated ones survived. I don't know how I feel, but I am still alive."

Many of Simbi's followers sympathised with her, while some said laminating documents is the best way to preserve them.

Reactions from TikTok users as lady loses most of her documents

@tomijes8 said:

"Please scan all your documents and save them on Google Drive or your email."

@temi lola said:

"Nah my mum Dey help me keep all my documents because I no fit keep something."

@Olibe Precious reacted:

"That's why the lamination of your important document is good."

@Mimi_D_Female_King said:

"Alright scan and save them on your email so you can easily get them anywhere you are."

@RayRay said:

"Even my sisters wey don marry na for my mother hand them dey go collect their credentials when them need am."

Source: Legit.ng