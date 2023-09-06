A hilarious TikTok video of a blind date gone wrong between two Nigerians has captured attention

The clip showed the man asking the woman, who was wearing a lot of makeup, to wash it off so he could see her natural face

The woman refused, saying that her makeup only enhanced her beauty and did not hide her flaws

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A funny video of a disastrous blind date between two Nigerians has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The humorous video captured the moment when the man, who was clearly unimpressed by his date’s appearance, asked the woman, who had applied a thick layer of makeup, to wash it off so he could see her true beauty.

They both agree to discontinue their date based on their differences. Photo credit: TikTok/@official_king_dera

Source: TikTok

The woman, who was offended by his request, refused to comply, saying that her makeup was not a mask for her imperfections, but a way of highlighting her attractive features.

They both realised that they were not compatible and decided to end the date abruptly.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The video has amassed thousands of views and hilarious reactions from netizens who enjoyed the awkward encounter.

Legit.ng is aware that numerous videos such as this may not be genuine and could not ascertain the veracity of this claim independently.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sakeenah ahuoyiza reacted:

"Wash her see who say make dey makeup, wear jersey dey come blind date."

User2921950208043 said:

"This our sister didn't come to play and she has made a whole sisterhood proud."

Abidemi samuel911 wrote:

"See guy commanding a lady he's meeting for the first time."

Midex63737 commented:

"She's super intelligent ..thumps up for her, please."

Asɛðɛhot:

"Why must she wash her face?! On what level? You be her husband?"

Nurse T:

"Baby girl, the sisterhood is proud of you."

Chinasalaw:

"Correct babe am proud of you. The sisterhood are proud of u. Thanks for been you."

Kennie Davids:

"Lady run for your life #red flad, red flag, red flag."

Man takes woman to hotel on first date, asks her for a moment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman shared her shocking experience of a date gone wrong on Twitter.

The woman, who goes by the handle @stellachris__, said she was invited by a man she met online to go on a date with him.

However, she was in for a rude surprise when he took her to a hotel instead of a restaurant.

Source: Legit.ng