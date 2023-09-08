A young Nigerian woman who moved to Canada for a better life has shared her inspiring story on TikTok

A young Nigerian woman who embarked on a life-changing journey to Canada has revealed her incredible story on TikTok.

The video, which has attracted thousands of views, showed how she got ready for her adventure and marveled at her first impressions in the country of endless possibilities.

Lady moves to Canada from Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@thesaintedna

Source: TikTok

She visited the market to stock up on necessities and bid farewell to her loved ones at her final Thanksgiving ceremony.

She also showed the breathtaking view of a towering bridge spanning a sparkling sea, where she snapped photos and greeted herself to her new abode.

Many social media users who watched the video expressed joy after seeing the lady relocate to Canada.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered momentum with thousands of views and likes on TikTok.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Elizabethsweetness said:

"Congratulations. I tap into this."

OluwaFisayo wrote:

"God I see what yoU are doing for others o."

Abaniwonda lbrahim commented:

"Congratulations dear, I tap into this."

lamsandy also commented:

"I'm next with God by my side."

Source: Legit.ng