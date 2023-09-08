A video of a physically challenged Nigerian man hustling on the road has inspired many on social media

In the trending clip on TikTok, the young man was seen working as a conductor with only one leg

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many desiring to lend a helping hand

A video shared by @olisapele on TikTok showed a strong man with one leg loading a bus at a park while limping bravely.

Olisapele admired the young man's ability to overcome his disability and turn it into a demonstration of his capability.

Man with one leg works as a bus conductor

Man with one leg inspires many with his resilience

According to Olisapele, the encounter occurred near Access Bank at New Market Road in Onitsha.

The young man's unwavering resilience deeply moved Olisapele, who believed the community could support him.

Olisapele suggested providing an artificial leg or offering encouragement and financial assistance.

He also pledged personal time and effort to locate and assist the young man, emphasising the importance of collective compassion in making a positive impact.

He said in part:

“While I was going to the bank in the morning, I saw this young energetic guy hustling even with his disability, This is a pure example of turning disability into capability.

"I do not know him from Adam but his resilience moved me, If he can do this with one leg, he can definitely do more with two, even if he ends up not getting an artificial leg, at least a word of encouragement and token from this family can put smiles on his face, we can do something."

Reactions trail video of physically challenged man working diligently

Netizens in the comments section were all out to help the disabled man.

@Investor Rolex said:

“Find him sir, I swear I'm ready to help.”

@oriikcee

“If na aboki, na to go de beg igbo's are not like that.”

@Excafino reacted:

“People with this condition in the north are begging, but look how this guys is hustling he deserves help, no amount is too small I will also contribute.”

@Desmond Nnaemeka reacted:

“You need to find him and get full information about him so that many of us can help in one way or another.”

@Mc Talk Talk Udeh said:

“Chaiii God am so sorry for complaining too much.”

@Rhoda commented:

“I wish am the president wife or had money I would have change his story God please protect hun for my sake.”

@Crissnow reacted:

“I'll be checking your post tomorrow if you're able to find him again.”

