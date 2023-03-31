A man who is physically challenged has impressed many hearts with what he did for a disabled girl

The young man who was in a wheelchair came down and used a nice dance to entertain the disabled kid

After dancing for her, the man offered the girl some gifts, thereby making her happy as she shed tears of joy

A physically challenged man has impressed many TikTok users with the kindness he showed to a disabled girl.

In a touching video posted by @babushkakenya, the man saw a physically challenged girl and decided to make her happy.

The young girl was happy and she shed tears of joy. Photo credit: TikTok/@babushkakenya.

The video showed when the physically challenged man arrived on the scene with many goodies.

Disabled man dances to entertain little girl

As soon as he saw the girl, he jumped down from his own wheelchair and started dancing for the kid.

From the amazing way he moved his body, it was clear to all that the man is a talented dancer.

The man's legs are not complete, but that did not stop him or hinder his dancing in any way.

The little girl in a wheelchair watched silently and enjoyed the nice dance. She become overwhelmed with joy when the man brought out some goodies for her.

The man said:

"Today I was passing by and I met this abled differently kid and she touched my heart and I decided to make her feel loved with the little that I had. She felt happy and shed tears of joy."

The video has received many emotional reactions from TikTok users who have seen it.

