Singer Asake, in a recent video, opened up about his rise to the top as he revealed his dream to work with US rapper Kanye West

In the video, Asake revealed he needs to be comfortable with any artist to be able to collaborate

He also opened up on his aspiration to grow bigger, which stirred reactions from many of his fans

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigeria's rave of the moment and Afrobeats star Ololade Mi Asake has continued to make headlines days after his wins at the Headies award.

In a recent interview with Billboard News, the YBNL star spoke about his rise to fame and the effort he put into his second album, 'Work of Art', which he said was not easy.

Asake shares his aspiration to grow bigger. Credit: @asakemusic @enews

Source: Instagram

Asake, despite making a name for himself on the international stage, aspires to grow bigger as he revealed he would love to team up and work with American rapper Kanye West.

Speaking on some of his collaborations with the likes of Davido and Burna Boy, among others, Asake revealed he loves to be comfortable with whoever he intends to collaborate with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“For me, I need to like the person before I can make music with you. I need to be comfortable with you.

“I have been saying this thing since; maybe God will do it. I will like to work with Kanye West.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Asake shares his aspiration

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Asake's video. See them below:

iam_bewajii:

"My baby boo❤️ is growing bigger more and more."

reverbmilly:

"'Mr Money the universe don hear ur request."

badoorichy:

"Realest one yet, see bata wey e wear ❤️❤️, no one does it better ."

el_curiouser:

"He sounds so natural. He’s not forcing anything. No fake accent. Just being himself."

Asake teaches fans how to dress up like him

Meanwhile, Legit. ng reported that Asake caused a stir with a video of him trying to teach his followers how to dress up like him.

Asake took to his Instagram account to start a social media challenge to promote the outfit.

As expected, the video was met with funny comments from the singer’s fans, as many shared their take on his baggy trousers.

Source: Legit.ng