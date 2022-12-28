A physically challenged man who turned his wheelchair into a provision store has touched the hearts of people

The man was seen in a viral video posted on TikTok by Vincent Chika who said he saw him riding around Mushin

24 hours after the video was posted on December 27, it is still trending on TikTok where it has raked in over 9k likes

A man posted the video of a physically challenged hustler who turned his wheelchair into a shop.

The short clip posted on December 27 shows how the man wheeled around the street with a few groceries on the mobility aid.

The physically challenged man wheeled around Mushin. Photo credit: TikTok/@untitledrichway.

Source: UGC

The touching clip was posted by Vincent Chika who said he saw the man around Mushin in Lagos state.

24 hours after he posted the video, many other people on TikTok asked to know how they can help him.

Chika captioned the video:

"I really feel for him. I pray things gets better and easier for him."

Others said they have seen him before in the same area mentioned by Chika. The video currently has 212 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@kharisabigail3 said:

"And someone will have two legs and two hands and won’t want to hustle. This life."

@kunta070777 commented:

"Brother abeg accept my request incase I wan come see am for mushin I go buzz you anytime I wan come."

@user361999709723 said:

"When my dad saw him he bought something from him, he's really heard working."

@user294754189881 commented:

"But you should have bought something from him."

@Daniel Ugwu461 said:

"I've seen the guy like two times for Mushin."

@Bashman reacted:

"In this life all you have to do is hustle. I pray his hustle will shine one day."

@anonymous_crypto said:

"People dey suffer. GOD help us all please."

@Nikki said:

"God bless his hustle."

Source: Legit.ng