A young Nigerian boy has gone viral on social media after he was spotted in a viral video with his girlfriend

In the trending clip shared via Instagram, the boy patiently waited for his girlfriend as she exchanged numbers with someone

Massive reactions trailed the video with many criticising him and dubbing him the title of an 'understanding boyfriend'

A Nigerian man was recently spotted waiting for his girlfriend as she exchanged numbers with a wealthy gentleman in his car.

The video showed the girlfriend blushing and engaging in conversation with the affluent man, while her boyfriend stood under the scorching sun, displaying remarkable composure and understanding.

Boy waits patiently as girlfriend exchanges numbers with a rich man Photo credit: @instablog9ja/Instagram.

Video of boy waiting for girlfriend on the road causes stir

The viral video has garnered widespread attention, with some viewers applauding the boyfriend's ability to handle the situation with grace and maturity.

However, some others tackled him for waiting for the girl as they tagged her attitude as very disrespectful to his personality.

Reactions trail video of boy waiting for girlfriend as she exchanged numbers with stranger

The public display of patience served as an inspiration to many as it reminded them of the importance of trust and communication in relationships.

A host of others however found the video quite absurd and some claimed the boy wasn't confident about himself.

@hypeman_lyte reacted:

“Understanding boyfriend our eyes dey see a lot.”

@adedoyin.gram said:

“At least he's not an enemy of progress, he's not stubborn too.”

@sharon.chigozirim reacted:

“No let your boyfriend stop you from meeting your husband. Nobody should come for me o.”

@aver nessa reacted:

“He really wants the best for her. He's not an enemy of progress.”

@multidimensional said:

“It can never be me, Standing by the road side and a guy sitting in his car to talk to me, can never be me if you really want to talk to me you'll pack that car, come down and meet me.”

@iamnaniboi commented:

“Eyaaah. The power of understanding.”

@sweetest babyyysophie said:

“Life nor suppose hard. Na u dey take am personal he wants wats best for them.”

@bigbenngram commented:

“Chai. That brother no dey press anything for that phone o. E jus dey reason say which kind level b this.”

@teeh_lyfstyle said:

“Understanding boyfriend go explain tire no evidence.”

@anita_dera_ reacted:

“Even if I don't like you I will never disrespect you!”

@codemonk__ reacted:

“I trust my Ego. I don waka commot leave her since, she go meet me for house explain tire her disrespect to me, and it's over absolutely over for me and her.”

Man catches girlfriend in a car with another man

