Despite being physically challenged, a man has braved the prevalent odd to make ends meet for himself and his family

37-year-old Issa Odedele became an internet sensation after he was captured hustling on busy Lagos roads

Issa said he desires that his children are educated after failing to fulfil his dream of becoming a nurse

A man has earned the admiration of social media users for his resilience and strong will against all odds.

The 37-year-old man identified as Issa Odebele went viral after Legit.ng captured him working on a busy Lagos road despite being physically challenged.

The 37-year-old Lagos hustler sends money to his family who lives in Oyo state

The man told Legit.ng that he had desired to become a nurse but couldn't fulfil that dream.

Issa who resides in Lagos stated that his family stays with his uncle in Oyo state.

He would send the family proceeds from his business for their upkeep.

Nigerians react

Charline Charles remarked:

"Love always wins, I pray God provides him with the resources needed to take care of his family."

Olushola Mcdavies reacted:

"God bless you more; but wait o, did you just say your wife and kids lives in ibadan with your brother, chaiii all this uncle's sha. Well wetin consain me."

Stanley Chinda commented:

"Even the crippled will have to stand up for what they want, if you're thinking of giving up, please remember this man."

Anselem Chibuike said:

"Because of his physically challenges i don't care if his brother is chopping the something as the care taker but Legit.ng provide his account number let me give him something."

Nkechinyere Jonah stated:

"God bless you n continue to gv your wife the strength n courage to forever stay by your side.."

Physically challenged man hails his loving wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a physically challenged man had gushed over his wife for her love for him.

Though Monday Itu is yet to get married to Rose John, he describes her as his wife and intends to pay her bride price whenever he is financially buoyant.

Rose who sells groundnut to feed the family said she and Monday have been together since she was 19 years and in senior secondary school 2. The 24-year-old lady said her parents rejected Monday when she took him home.

Despite her family's refusal, Rose said she insisted that she would be with Monday for the rest of his life.

