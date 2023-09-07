A Nigerian woman’s journey from getting married to becoming a mother in the UK has gone viral on TikTok

The woman shared her story in a series of videos, showing how she discovered she was pregnant weeks after relocating to the UK for her studies

She also documented her pregnancy journey, from her baby bump to her delivery day

A captivating story of a Nigerian woman who got married, moved to the United Kingdom, and became a mother in a short time has warmed hearts.

The woman, who goes by the username @ on TikTok, posted videos narrating her incredible journey from tying the knot in Nigeria to giving birth to her baby in the UK.

Many praised her for being strong. Photo credit: TikTok/@dera

Source: TikTok

She explained that she relocated to the UK for her studies shortly after her wedding, only to find out she was pregnant a few weeks later.

She then chronicled her pregnancy journey, showing her growing baby bump, ultrasound scans, baby shower, and hospital bed.

She also shared her challenges, such as missing her husband, who tried to join her from Nigeria but could not do so due to some factors.

She finally welcomed her baby boy in the UK and expressed joy and gratitude for her miracle.

The woman’s videos have gone viral on TikTok, garnering thousands of views and comments from people who were amazed by her story and congratulated her on her new bundle of joy.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the veracity of the claim.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lucie said:

"I really cried watching this. You are so strong and beautiful and amazing. And your goodness will rub off on your baby too, congratulations."

Loreal wrote:

"Pray your husband joins yoU guys soon as I pray mine joins me soon too. God bless you and your beautiful baby."

Pierre12TE commented:

"Don't leave him ooh I go collect am."

PolyvalentArtistO:

"You are a strong mama ! Pregnancy + new country + being alone + student."

Abundantgrace20:

"Sending love from here strong woman."

Kenny_shugaberrie:

"I want to be a husband too and make sacrifices for my family . love this."

54-year-old Nigerian woman gives birth to 3 kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman who lives in the UK did IVF six times over there, and they all came out unsuccessful.

The TikTok creator, Funmi Edeni, 54, said she was advised to return to Nigeria and try the IVF clinics in the country since they are said to be very good.

Funmi said she heeded the advice and returned to Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng