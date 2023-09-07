A young Nigerian woman’s TikTok video of her moving to North Korea has gone viral on social media

The woman was overjoyed as she packed her bags to embark on a new adventure in a foreign country with endless possibilities

In the video, she also showed how she went to the market to get some essentials and obtained her yellow card, which was a travel requirement

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A captivating video of a young Nigerian woman’s journey to South Korea has gained significant attention on TikTok.

The woman shared her excitement and anticipation on TikTok as she prepared to leave her home country and start a new chapter of her life in a foreign land full of opportunities and challenges.

Lady relocates to South Korea for a new trajectory. Photo credit: TikTok/@fay_thefirst

Source: TikTok

In the video, she also showed her last-minute shopping spree at the local market, where she bought some items that she thought would be useful or hard to find in South Korea.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She also showed how she got her yellow card, a mandatory document for international travel, proving that she had been vaccinated against yellow fever.

Legit.ng is yet to independently verify the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bestbaby487 reacted:

"l've been coming across relocation video abroad I believe l'm next to travel."

Tinzino1 said:

"Nothingu won tell me na me be next congra gratulations I have been seeing this type of videos since."

Amaka commented wrote:

"CongratulationsI tap from your blessings."

Dimplës commented:

"My fav country. I believe l'm the next to travel."

Confidence63737:

"Congrats where can I get this scholarship."

Babylove:

"Congratulations to you dear I tap from this blessings."

Daroylgp:

"I tap into your blessings. Can you teach how you applied the gks scholarship??"

4 months after relocating abroad, lady builds her own house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady building a house has taken to TikTok to show it off to her followers on the platform.

The lady, @mamnisi1 says she lives in Korea and started working on the house after spending four months in the country.

Mamnisi happily declared that she is now a landlady at 24, courtesy of her stay in Korea. The house is still a work in progress, but it has reached an advanced level of construction.

Source: Legit.ng