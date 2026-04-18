Martell extends its nationwide campaign, Martell On The Move, to Abuja with The Swift Ascendant art installation

The Swift Ascendant symbolises freedom and ambition, crafted from recycled materials for sustainable art

The Abuja event showcased an immersive experience that blends music, cocktails, and contemporary culture

After a vibrant kickoff in Lagos, global cognac brand Martell has officially extended its bold nationwide campaign, Martell On The Move, to Abuja.

At the heart of the experience is The Swift Ascendant, a towering 14-foot art installation that blends creativity, culture, and nightlife into a travelling spectacle designed to connect with Nigerians in a fresh, immersive way.

Martell's art to be unveiled in Abuja to boost nightlife in the capital city. Credit: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

A symbol of motion, freedom and ambition

The installation pays tribute to Martell’s iconic swift, a bird that represents freedom, elevation, and constant motion. It mirrors the philosophy of the “Standout Swift” — individuals who push beyond limits and redefine their paths.

As the sculpture journeys across cities, it carries this message of audacity and self-expression, inviting audiences to see themselves in its symbolism.

Art meets sustainability: A bold collaboration

Created in collaboration with renowned Nigerian artist Dotun Popoola, The Swift Ascendant stands out not just for its scale but for its meaning. The entire structure is built from discarded scrap metal, transforming waste into a striking piece of contemporary art.

This approach highlights a deeper narrative — that reinvention is possible, and even luxury can be conscious and sustainable. By breathing new life into forgotten materials, the project reflects a modern vision of creativity rooted in purpose.

Abuja debut lights up the nightlife scene

The campaign reached a major milestone on March 21 with a high-energy showcase at Fuego Lifestyle. The event went beyond a traditional brand activation, offering guests a full sensory experience of Martell’s world.

From curated music to expertly crafted cocktails, the evening captured the raw, industrial aesthetic of the sculpture while delivering an atmosphere that resonated with Abuja’s vibrant social crowd. It marked a seamless fusion of heritage and contemporary culture.

Blending legacy with modern expression

According to Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, the choice of Abuja was intentional. The city’s energy, ambition, and appetite for innovation made it the perfect stage for the next chapter of the campaign.

The collaboration with Popoola, she noted, reflects Martell’s long-standing tradition of challenging norms while staying rooted in its centuries-old legacy.

The journey continues

Martell’s campaign is still unfolding. As The Swift Ascendant moves through Abuja, residents are encouraged to spot the installation and become part of its story.

Nigerian clubbers get a boost with Martell's art festival. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Whether encountered during a daily commute or a night out, the sculpture is more than just a visual landmark — it is a moving symbol of transformation, ambition, and the power of standing out.

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Source: Legit.ng