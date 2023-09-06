A heartwarming video of a grateful bride who approached the DJ and praised him for his amazing performance at her wedding has become a sensation on TikTok

The woman was seen expressing her appreciation to the young man while wearing her bridal gown, which demonstrated how much she valued his work

Many social media users who viewed the video remarked that the bride was very kind and wished her marriage all the best

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A touching video of a generous bride who went out of her way to compliment the DJ and thank him for his outstanding work at her special day has captured the attention of many on TikTok.

The woman, who looked radiant in her elegant bridal gown, was seen approaching the young man with a smile.

Bride comes to thank the DJ. Photo credit: TikTok/@maximum_1

Source: TikTok

She expressed her sincere gratitude for his excellent music selection and skills that made her wedding a memorable event.

Many social media users who watched the video were impressed by the bride’s kindness and thoughtfulness, and showered her with positive comments and blessings for her marriage.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the veracity of the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Carol97 reacted:

"Wow...may she always be happy in her marriage."

Deborah said:

"Such a humble lady."

Listar42 wrote:

"That's why wapeza banja...ih I've never seen such a humble being."

Ndipo z0ona commented:

"That's my baby sisterthanks maximum munativinisa eeee."

User7223338414616:

"A rare gem."

Cellastina Dorie:

"She deserves to be maried a million times."

Yamie Magufuli Njema:

"Thats why i say marriage is not for every 1."

Bride refuses to throw flower, gives single elder sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful bride, @soni_royal, has shared a video of the moment she gave much honour to her elder sister on her wedding day.

When it was time for the bride to throw her flower into a group of bridesmaids and family members who were yet unmarried, the bride walked to her elder sister and handed the bouquet to her.

The sister got so emotional as she accepted the flower. Many wedding guests who were around for the ceremony cheered.

Source: Legit.ng