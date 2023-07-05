A young Nigerian lady’s video of how she is treated as a pregnant woman in the United Kingdom has become very popular online

She said she has flexible working hours and everyone who sees her on the street treats her kindly because of her situation

The humorous woman added that being a pregnant woman felt so wonderful that she hoped it would never end

A captivating video of a young Nigerian woman narrating the amazing story of the special treatment she receives as a pregnant woman living in the United Kingdom has warmed hearts.

She said she enjoys flexible working hours at her job and everyone who sees her on the street shows her respect and kindness because of her visible condition.

She said one is also entitled to one year maternity leave in UK. Photo credit: @e_m_j_a_y

It feels good to be pregnant in UK, Nigerian lady says

The witty woman added that being a pregnant woman gave her such a wonderful feeling of joy and privilege that she wished it would last forever.

Many social media users who watched the video congratulated her and wished they could also experience that feeling of being preganant in UK just like her.

Find the video of the pregnant Nigerian lady in UK below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions of the pregnant Nigerian lady who spoke about the special treatment she gets from people in UK below:

@tanvikyo reacted:

"Everyone went to know what u are having it's a secret where l come from fam."

@ijayporse said:

"Make sUre you have your right papers before you get Pregnant in the UK if not debit will be waiting for you!!! and its in thousands of pounds."

@IAmGbenga wrote:

"I need to give someone belle. Abeg who wan get belle here."

@hamzatolabisi82 commented:

"l'm almost due and am still working my boss don't know am pregnant and also i don't knw how to tell her am going for maternity leave."

