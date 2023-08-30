A Nigerian fashion designer has opened up about how an encounter with four robbers got her pregnant

According to the lady, it all started one day when she sewed late into the night in her shop for a customer travelling for a wedding

The single mum said she cried for weeks and attempted to take her life after realising that the robbers did put her in a family way forcefully

A Nigerian lady, Dorcas, has shared how four robbers got her pregnant after having their way with her in her shop.

Dorcas, who is a fashion designer, recalled how she was at her shop one fateful night sewing for a customer who was to travel for a wedding.

Dorcas said four robbers took advantage of her resulting in the pregnancy. Photo Credit: @dorcasgames

Source: TikTok

Four robbers took advantage of her

In a TikTok post, Dorcas narrated that four men robbed her that night and all slept with her forcefully and disvirgined her in the process.

The single mum said the incident left her weeping for weeks and made her attempt to take her life. Eventually, she returned to the shop only to realise that she was pregnant.

The orphan, who eventually delivered the child, showcased her baby girl and noted that despite that she was still struggling, the kid was a blessing to her.

Dorcas's story touched hearts

Ntokes said:

"Oh my God. Wow. As I kept on swiping right I just kept on saying oh my God. I hope you heal and prosper in this life."

FERA said:

"God please send help to this young lady, this is so hard for anyone to bare…God please make this lady sorrows a blessing to her and her generation."

UG said:

"God will never forsake you,for you to keep this baby,you have won a big reward,just wait and see how God will turn ur story around."

orjiako Emmanuel said:

"God bless you heart for keeping that baby she’s so fine . I’m sorry for the terrible life experience ."

AnnieHairs Extension said:

"Omo I cried. E no go better for them. So sorry dear. I pray For God divine healing because I know how traumatizing that can be. God bless you."

Mhiz Khalifa said:

"All those men will later regret their wrong doing in life."

magesticgenius144 said:

"Yet another day to cry with strangers on TikTok . You’re strong, I pray you experience true happiness and all your dreams come to fruition."

Source: Legit.ng