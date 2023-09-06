A young Nigerian lady has received accolades from netizens after surprising her mother on her birthday

The hardworking lady rented a spacious shop for her mother and filled it up with cartons and loads of provisions

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many applauding her for the generous act

A young woman identified as @blexedjoan on TikTok showcased her love for her mother by gifting her a fully stocked mini supermarket as a birthday present.

The TikTok video captured the transformation process, from painting and tiling to the final beautifully arranged store.

Lady gifts mother a provision shop Photo credit: @blexedjoan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl expresses love for her mother on her birthday, gifts her a mini-supermarket

Sharing a touching video, she expressed her gratitude to God for making the incredible gift possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In her words:

“Birthday gift from me to mum. Thank you lord for making this possible am grateful.”

Reactions as lady gifts mum a fully stocked shop on her birthday

The online community flooded the comments section with congratulations and prayers for blessings on Joan.

@Evrytin_interiors_byjulls reacted:

“Chai God bless you nne.”

@Unique_of_Goodlife reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@Kayla reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@Qurit-01 said:

“Congratulations.”

@chibaby reacted:

“Congratulations dear.”

@uchemary1508 said:

“God bless you.”

@Prettysonia commented:

“May God bless you.”

@omoyemwenizekor reacted:

“You will never lack for this act. God bless you.”

@Isaacobi222 said:

“God bless you sis.”

@Ime baby reacted:

“God bless you.”

Watch the video below:

Lady gifts woman a provision shop filled with goods

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind lady identified as JoJo of Lele has received accolades for her kind gesture to a stranger.

An emotional video showed the moment she led a woman to a shop filled with goods and asked her to take over the shop. The woman looked so shocked after hearing that the shop belonged to her.

She jumped up and screamed with so much happiness as someone filmed her. The grateful woman went ahead to shower prayers on the kind lady as she appreciated her for the kind act.

Source: Legit.ng