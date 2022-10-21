Young Nigerian Man Celebrates Mum’s Birthday Inside Market, Uses Cake & N500 Notes to Make Her Happy
- A young Nigerian man made his mother feel special in the market on her birthday as he presented gifts to her in a glamorous way
- The celebrant was very happy when she saw her framed portrait presented to her alongside a bouquet of N500 notes
- Many TikTokers who watched the amazing video were wowed by the show of love between the mother and son
A young man with the TikTok handle, @augustinranking168, showed his mother much love on her birthday in a video. Without telling her what he had planned, the young man, with other people, took gifts to her shop.
They all walked in a procession to where the woman was sitting in front of the foodstuffs she sells in the market.
"She's beautiful": Video shows lovely moment people celebrate cute lady with bowlegs on her graduation day
Amazing birthday gifts
In the TikTok video, the son, who was with a Bluetooth speaker, brought a bottle of wine and a bouquet made with N500 notes. The woman was so joyful.
After placing her cake beside her, a lady lit the candle on it up, and the son placed down the wine before the mother was handed her bouquet.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 500 comments with close to 20,000 likes.
Below are some of the reactions:
ashantibab0 said:
"Happy birthday to you more life and prosperity."
Rike said:
"Pls next time no give that gal matches to light."
Uwadinma Ebube said:
"You did the right thing and may God bless you."
favour 32 said:
"Please make her proud she is your life."
Jessy said:
"Followed u cos of how u surprise her, may God bless our mothers."
Manye said:
"That’s so touching. God continue to bless you."
Tony magabush said:
"God bless you."
Source: Legit.ng