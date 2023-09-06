A grateful man has shared his joy with netizens on TikTok after renting a comfortable house for himself

In a video, he recounted his unenviable life ordeal living in the streets with a bare minimum means of survival

Netizens who watched his video on TikTok stormed the comments section to encourage and congratulate him

A TikTok user with the handle @itzkayceegold has shared an inspiring life story about his journey from living on the streets to finding a comfortable place to call home.

He expressed deep gratitude and declared that the same God who had visited him during his darkest days would also guide others through their struggles.

Man sheds tears of joy after renting house Photo credit: @itzkayceegold/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Grateful man shares video of his new abode

He posted an eye-catching video of his new place of residence after years of hustling and living in the streets.

A video showed him kneeling on the floor and expressing his gratitude and happiness over his achievements.

He wrote;

“From living in a street to a comfortable place now (a true life story). That God that visited me, will see you through, Say amen.”

Reactions as man shares his joy after renting fine house

The video serves as a powerful reminder of the incredible power of faith and perseverance. It resonated deeply with many, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration.

@chiomsy reacted:

“From squatting around with people to owning my own place that man in heaven has never ever failed me dada.”

@milesXprincess commented:

“Who no go no know my brother. Especially in this Lagos.”

@QueenJuliet reacted:

“Am not crying l am only trying to say congratulations.”

@Darkskin_Didi

“I don't know but his so consistent.”

@laeti commented:

“Ameeen capable god will do it for me too d.”

@Jenny AY reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@Abraham Praise said:

“I tap into your blessings i pray go gives me my testimony too.”

@Loemashs reacted:

“God is very much consistent.”

@Deran reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@Grace Nakyomu said:

“Amen Lord am waiting for your will in our lives.”

@Chinaza precious commented:

“This will be my stories soon! From staying with a roomie to living alone.”

@Grace Udoh reacted:

“Amen! Congratulations.”

@agwuconstance said:

“Congratulations.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng