A woman has caused a buzz online after showing off the packaging procedure of a client's order

The client, who is based in the United Kingdom, reportedly ordered cooked soup to be sent to her abroad

Social media users have reacted differently to the video, with many expressing shock over the situation

A woman identified as @graceonas80 on TikTok has captured the process of packaging and sending freshly cooked Nigerian soups to the United Kingdom.

Grace said she was astonished that people in the UK now order soup from Nigeria.

Lady living in UK orders cooked food from Nigeria Photo credit: @graceonas80/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She captioned the video with the words:

"Nothing wey musa nor go see for gate, person go just order cooked soup from Naija to UK."

Freshly cooked soup frozen and packaged to the UK

The seller in the video confidently stated that the soup cannot melt until it reaches the United Kingdom. According to her, it has been frozen for six days.

She said:

"E no fit melt, this one has been in our freezer for 6 days. We delivering this packed freshly cooked Egusi soup to the United Kingdom."

Reactions trail video of lady packaging soup to UK

This unique culinary experience showcased the growing demand for authentic Nigerian cuisine worldwide.

It's now clear that distance is no longer a barrier when it comes to savouring the rich flavours of Nigerian soups.

@Skipoyoung reacted:

“You say 6 days and you call ham freshly cooked.”

@user1834806623944 said:

“As long as it is frozen, it is still fresh.”

@jamBuzey reacted:

“Even if the money Dey throway, I no go order cooked soup abroad. I fit order ingredients and materials but no be soup abeg.”

@Kahala said:

“Uk na the 37 state of Nigeria nothing anybody won tell me.”

@Bamidele_toby commented:

“6 days and freshly cooked.. easy name.”

@Tanyi Ayuk said:

“Why it is paining u.”

@user2132222252772 said:

“Everything is here in abroad why should I order it.”

@Nollywoodseries commented:

“Fresh soup since 6days.”

@Anny commented:

“Like seriously... hw can u order soup from naija to UK.”

@Emmidon Duru commented:

“How much is the price.”

@Geovanni said:

“Do you deliver to the Netherlands.”

@Chubby reacted:

"’6days, packed, freshly cooked’ wow.”

Watch the video below:

Lady oversees sells rice during class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was recorded selling packaged fried rice to students in a class in the United Kingdom. One of the students, a Nigerian woman, who shared the clip, said 90 % of people in the class were Nigerians and added that ''we even have fried rice for sale.''

In the clip, the food seller, in a long sleeve wine outfit, was seen with packaged rice while a man appeared to be handing her cash in exchange for the food. A female voice was heard in the background saying fried rice is available. The clip generated mixed reactions. Some persons cautioned the poster to delete the video, fearing it might get them in trouble.

Many people, however, joked about the Nigerian industrious spirit and how the lady selling rice exhibited it.

Source: Legit.ng