A Nigerian woman has shared her life-changing transformation after an encounter with a bolt driver

In a heartwarming video shared via TikTok, she recounted how she had forgotten her earpiece inside his car

While sharing the video, she advised netizens on the app never to look down on anyone no matter what

A woman identified as @blackafricann shared an unexpected encounter that brought immense joy into her life.

According to her, she had texted a bolt driver to inquire about her misplaced earphones, and the outcome turned her life into a blissful dream.

Bolt driver flies lady out of Nigeria Photo credit: @blackafricann/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Captioning the video, Black African wrote:

"At times, it's those people we overlook that hold the key to our happiness."

Lady falls in love with bolt driver

In the video, Blackafricann expressed her astonishment at the turn of events as she shared pictures of different trips with the bolt driver who became the man of her dreams.

She described her life as then being "sweet like cinnamon" and "like a dream I'm living in."

The encounter with the Bolt driver brought an unexpected source of happiness and fulfilment.

Reactions as lady falls for bolt driver travels the world with him

The TikTok video resonated with viewers, garnering numerous likes and comments from users who were touched by Blackafricann's story.

@ThefemaleKinG said:

“Step 1..book bolt.”

@God's favourite baby reacted:

"She didn't know the bolt driver is a billionaire pretending to be poor to find true love"

Mwewa jere. H reacted:

“Did you find your earphones?”

@uche commented:

“I texted one to help me check for my AirPods in the car and after he returned it, that was it.”

@Akyere said:

“Sitting in a bolt rn. It's a sign for me to leave my AirPods.”

@Minime said:

“Even if I wan buy something for my busstop I go order bolt.”

@FIDDAUSI said:

“I said I won't use bolt, only public transport now bolt has shown its own.”

@Juliet reacted:

“Why My own na to dey ask them ‘sir please is your Bluetooth working?"

Lady set to wed bolt driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that pre-wedding photos of a Nigerian lady and a bolt driver have gone viral on social media. Apparently, the bride-to-be identified as Omolayoeni hitched a ride with the bolt driver two years ago.

During the ride, she thought the driver was really cute, so she sent a WhatsApp message to him afterwards, requesting that he saves her number. The gentleman obliged and have his name as Akinsola.

Two years down the line, their love grew stronger and they are now ready to wed. The chats were shared on Twitter with the caption: "So sha, two years ago my baby sister ordered for bolt and saw fine man. She couldn't rest until she contacted him."

Source: Legit.ng