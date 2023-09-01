A woman based in France has stirred massive reactions after announcing an open job opportunity

A Nigerian woman based in France identified as @mamaanointed on TikTok has announced a great job opportunity.

She pointed at a big building, revealing that the owners are searching for individuals to live and work there with a salary of €1200 (equivalent to 1.2 million in Nigerian currency).

Mama Anointed encourages people to grab the opportunity

In the video, she encouraged interested individuals to contact her through direct message or leave a comment.

Furthermore, she mentioned that they are also seeking people to teach English to French individuals.

This job opportunity provides both housing and compensation, presenting a unique opportunity for those interested.

She said in vernacular:

“You see this building, they are looking for people that will stay there and be working. Una go work but the work no go reach 2000 euro, e go be 1200 euro us go first Dey manage am. Na just yesterday they tell me say them Dey find people wey go stay.

"They say anybody wey go Dey take care of the house. Them go still Dey pay you. That 1200 euro for Nigerian money na N1.2 million. If you are available, inbox mama anointing or drop an for comment section. No be say work no Dey, work Dey. They also said they need people wey go Dey teach English. If you can teach French people English.”

Lady shares her secret after getting job offers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Adeife Adeoye, has shared tips on how to land a high-paying job as a new graduate. In a video shared via her TikTok account, she advised graduates to get an in-demand skill that is not necessarily related to their field of study, build a strong LinkedIn profile, and work on their personal brand.

According to the lady, she graduated with a second-class lower (2:2) grade from the university but was able to get three job offers from different companies willing to pay her over 400,000 naira during her NYSC. She said: “Okay so if you are a recent graduate, or maybe you just started your NYSC. Here are three things you need to do to land yourself a job after your NYSC or during your NYSC and not just any job, a high-paying job, I want you to listen to me.

"I graduated with 2'2 right and within the course of my NYSC, I got three job offers from different companies, willing to pay me over 400,000 naira and they were remote."

